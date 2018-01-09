Taobao seller assaults customer over complaint

A Taobao vendor tracked down and assaulted a woman in Henan Province because she complained about his service on the platform, police said.

Security cameras caught the moment the enraged seller, identified as surnamed Zhang, rushed the unsuspecting victim and slapped her multiple times on a Zhengzhou street on December 27.

The woman, who was not identified, was then knocked to the ground by a kick from Zhang before he fled the scene.

She suffered minor injuries, photos posted by the victim show.

Doctors later diagnosed her with a mild concussion, thepaper.cn reported.

Police said the dispute began when the woman filed a complaint through the e-commerce platform on December 23 saying Zhang had not shipped her order on time.

Soon after, she told police Zhang began harassing her with intimidating messages, phone calls and death threats.

On December 27, the woman was notified her order had arrived.

Surveillance footage shows her waiting at a parcel-pick up station only to be ambushed by Zhang, police said.

She filed a police report immediately following the assault, only to receive another message from Zhang while in hospital, claiming he had traveled all day and night just to beat her up, media reported.

A police investigation is still underway.