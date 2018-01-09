LINE

'Wolf Warrior II' most popular Chinese movie in past two years

2018-01-09
A patriotic scene from Wolf Warrior 2. /Photo via Douban.com

A patriotic scene from "Wolf Warrior 2". /Photo via Douban.com

Action movie "Wolf Warrior II" was the most popular domestic movie with Chinese audiences in the past two years, according to a survey conducted by the China Film Archive, which was published Monday.

It was followed by "The Founding of an Army," a domestic film depicting the Chinese revolutionary war, and "Mr. Six (Lao Pao Er)," a drama about street gangs in Beijing.

Twelve out of the top 20 films were released in 2017, indicating the growing quality of the domestic film industry and a more mature market, said the survey

"Wolf Warrior II" was also the country's highest-grossing film ever, raking in 5.68 billion yuan (875 million U.S. dollars) in ticket sales.

　　

