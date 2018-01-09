Flight makes emergency return to save infant

Flight MU576 of Shanghai-based China Eastern Airlines returned to Tokyo, Japan, Sunday due to an earache of a 17-month-old Chinese passenger, Knews reported Sunday.

Just 30 minutes after taking off from Tokyo International Airport, the baby girl started crying because of her ears. The crew decided to return for medical treatment.

To ensure safe landing, the plane circled around for 30 minutes to consume more fuel while informing the airport to arrange an ambulance and make preparations for emergency care. The baby and her parents were then sent for treatment.

The flight was delayed about two and a half hours, but the other 130 passengers showed their understanding and support. The plane refueled and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport later that afternoon.