Big data unveils government cars used for private purposes in Beijing

Through the use of big data, 10 organizations and institutions have been found using government cars for private purposes in Beijing, municipal supervision authorities said Monday.

The municipal discipline inspection commission said that an inspection of the use of government cars was conducted from Dec. 30 to Jan. 1. Advanced technology, such as big data, was applied to strengthen the inspection.

Ten organizations, including colleges, companies, a local environment bureau and a town government, violated government car use regulations, and will face heavy penalties.

The use of big data to oversee government cars started from October 2017. It takes around five minutes check the entire city's government cars, by comparing car tracking with number plates on a database. Such speed cannot be realized by traditional methods.

"Information technology can help enhance supervision and discipline inspection efficiency," said Zhang Shuofu, secretary of the Beijing municipal commission for discipline inspection of the Communist Party of China.