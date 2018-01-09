LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Vice premier calls for enhanced China-U.S. economic ties

1
2018-01-09 09:29Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang (C) meets with a U.S. Chamber of Commerce delegation in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang (C) meets with a U.S. Chamber of Commerce delegation in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang Monday expressed hope that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce would continue to play a positive role in strengthening bilateral exchanges and cooperation.

Wang made the remarks when meeting with a U.S. Chamber of Commerce delegation in Beijing.

"As the two largest economies in the world, China and the United States share broad common interests," Wang said, noting that cooperation was the only correct choice for both sides.

"The successful exchange of visits between the heads of state of the two countries last year has promoted the sound development of Sino-U.S. relations," Wang said.

He said he hoped that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce would continue to make new contributions to the long-term stability and development of China-U.S. economic cooperation.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.