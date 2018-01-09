Vice premier calls for enhanced China-U.S. economic ties

Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang (C) meets with a U.S. Chamber of Commerce delegation in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang Monday expressed hope that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce would continue to play a positive role in strengthening bilateral exchanges and cooperation.

Wang made the remarks when meeting with a U.S. Chamber of Commerce delegation in Beijing.

"As the two largest economies in the world, China and the United States share broad common interests," Wang said, noting that cooperation was the only correct choice for both sides.

"The successful exchange of visits between the heads of state of the two countries last year has promoted the sound development of Sino-U.S. relations," Wang said.

He said he hoped that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce would continue to make new contributions to the long-term stability and development of China-U.S. economic cooperation.