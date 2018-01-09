Senior CPC officials required to defend Xi's core status

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, speaks at the closing of a workshop at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee, in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Duo)

Senior officials of the Communist Party of China (CPC) attending a workshop at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee have been urged to "resolutely defend General Secretary Xi Jinping's core status in the CPC Central Committee and the whole Party."

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks Monday at the closing of the workshop attended by newly-elected members and alternate members of the CPC Central Committee, as well as provincial and ministerial-level officials.

"Senior officials must uphold the authority of the Central Committee and its centralized and unified leadership, and align themselves with the Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core in terms of political stance, direction, principle and path," Wang said.

The four-day workshop focused on "Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era" and the spirit of the 19th CPC National Congress.

Wang stressed the importance of in-depth understanding of "Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era" with a historical perspective.

"We should take consideration of the historic achievements and profound changes the Party and the country have witnessed, the striving history of the CPC and the history of the Chinese nation, as well as the evolution of socialism worldwide and the development of human society," he said.

The officials were also told to strengthen their consciousness of the need to think in big-picture terms and implement the goals set at the 19th CPC National Congress.

Wang asked them to fully grasp the new requirements and to use what they learned at the workshop to continue to uphold and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.