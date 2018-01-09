LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Chinese Premier calls for S&T development

1
2018-01-09 08:57Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang addresses the National Science and Technology Award Conference in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang addresses the National Science and Technology Award Conference in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday called for more scientific and technological research in major disease prevention and control to improve people's well-being.

Li made the remarks at an annual ceremony held in Beijing to honor distinguished scientists and research achievements.

He also said that more efforts should be made in food safety and pollution control to enable people to live a better life.

Li called for building China's strength in science and technology and urged increasing basic scientific research, diversifying investment in research and development, boosting integration of basic and applied sciences and enhancing innovative ability.

Scientific and technological workers should tackle key and common technology and solve bottleneck problems in industrial development, said Li.

Li also called for further integrating scientific and technological innovation with the economy and accelerating the development of new technology, new industry and new businesses.

At the ceremony, two Chinese scientists, explosives expert Wang Zeshan and virologist Hou Yunde, won the top science award.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.