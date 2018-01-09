LINE

Premier Li expects greater openness in science, technology

2018-01-09
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang addresses the National Science and Technology Award Conference in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday said that major science and technology infrastructure, data and instruments should be more accessible for the public.

Li made the remarks at the annual ceremony held in Beijing to honor distinguished scientists and research achievements.

The premier said more should be done to encourage innovative spirit and protect intellectual property rights.

He said China will pursue international cooperation in science and technology, take a more active role in the global innovation network.

Monday's ceremony honored 271 projects and nine scientists with national prizes.

Two Chinese scientists, explosives expert Wang Zeshan and virologist Hou Yunde, won China's top science awards.

　　

