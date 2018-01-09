LINE

14 injured in Manhattan apartment fire: NYFD

2018-01-09
Vehicles of Fire Department of New York (FDNY) gather at the site where a fire broke out in Manhattan, New York, the United States, on Jan. 8, 2018. Fourteen people were injured in a fire at an apartment building in Manhattan in New York City on Monday afternoon, according to the New York Fire Department. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Fourteen people were injured in a fire at an apartment building in Manhattan in New York City on Monday afternoon, according to the New York Fire Department.

Fire officials said on Twitter that none of those injuries were life-threatening in the blaze on the second floor of the apartment building in upper Manhattan.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

　　

