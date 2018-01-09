14 injured in Manhattan apartment fire: NYFD

Vehicles of Fire Department of New York (FDNY) gather at the site where a fire broke out in Manhattan, New York, the United States, on Jan. 8, 2018. Fourteen people were injured in a fire at an apartment building in Manhattan in New York City on Monday afternoon, according to the New York Fire Department. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Fire officials said on Twitter that none of those injuries were life-threatening in the blaze on the second floor of the apartment building in upper Manhattan.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.