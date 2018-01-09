China seeks French role in Belt and Road

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron visit the Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 8, 2018. Xi'an is the first stop of Macron's 3-day state visit to China, as invited by Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

President welcomes Macron on his first visit as head of state

China would like to make joint efforts with France to enhance cooperation under the Belt and Road framework using the principle of mutual benefit, President Xi Jinping said on Monday.

Xi made the remark while meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing. Macron is making a state visit to China from Monday to Wednesday, his first China visit since assuming office in May.

China and France should uphold the spirit of being responsible to history, sticking to the right path and striving for a better future for bilateral relations, Xi said.

Mentioning that there are lots of uncertainties in today's world, Xi said China has proposed to build a community of a shared future for mankind, a proposal also echoed by France.

The two countries can rise above their differing social systems, developmental periods, culture and traditions to enhance political trust and work on their cooperation potential, Xi said.

China would like to work with France to promote world stability and peace, Xi said, adding that there is great potential for the development of China-France relations in the new era.

France was the first major Western country that officially established a diplomatic relationship with the People's Republic of China.

In 1964, Chairman Mao Zedong and General Charles de Gaulle made the historic decision to establish diplomatic ties, which not only influenced the global situation at that time, but also remains of great significance for current global development, Xi said.

Macron spoke highly of the importance of the Belt and Road Initiative, saying France would like to take an active part in building the initiative.

Macron said he also would like to boost mutual trust and strengthen the two nations' ties as well as Europe-China relations.

France would like to make joint efforts with China to help solve global challenges such as climate change, he said, adding that his visit is expected to become a milestone for French-Chinese relations.

While addressing a group of academics, students and executives earlier in the day in Xi'an, one of the eastern ends of the ancient Silk Road, Macron said China and Europe should work together on the Belt and Road Initiative, adding that the ancient Silk Roads "were never only Chinese" and had to be shared.