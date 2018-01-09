LINE

Japan expected to meet half-way with China to jointly improve ties

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang (Photo/fmprc.gov.cn)

China said Monday that it expected that Japan could meet it "half-way" to improve bilateral ties this year.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the remarks at a daily press briefing, when commenting on reports that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe recently said that he wanted 2018 to be the year which people in Japan and China saw a "great improvement" in bilateral relations.

Lu said that China has noted the positive remarks and hoped Japan would act upon the four political documents and four-point principled consensus between China and Japan, and seize the opportunity of the 40th anniversary of the signing of the China-Japan Treaty of Peace and Friendship, to create favorable conditions for bilateral exhange and cooperation.

　　

