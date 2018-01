China dealt with 10,300 pornography and illegal publication cases in 2017, the national office for fight against pornography and illegal publications Monday showed.

More than 128,000 websites were shut down, with 4.55 million posts deleted, while 30.9 million publications were confiscated.

The office received 121,000 reports from the public, which helped with a large number of major cases.

The office also worked with the departments of public security and copyright in 147 major cases.