Enterprises should be 'main players' for technological innovation: Premier

2018-01-08 23:15Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang addresses the National Science and Technology Award Conference in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang expects enterprises to be the "main players" in technological innovation.

Li was addressing an annual ceremony held in Beijing Monday to honor distinguished scientists and research achievements.

He also noted that the human factor is the most important element, requiring more reform to the science and technology (S&T) system and improvements to the incentive mechanism.

Leading personnel in innovation should have a greater say in resource allocation and decision-making in research.

"Concrete efforts should be made to ensure that those with merit and contributions gain respect and benefits," he said.

Monday's ceremony honored 271 projects and nine scientists with national prizes.

Wang Zeshan and Hou Yunde won the top science award.

Seven foreign scientists won international S&T cooperation prizes.

On behalf of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council, Li extended congratulations to the prize winners and thanked foreign personnel for their support in China's S&T development.

　　

