Chicago commuters take pants off for No Pants Subway Ride

People participate in No Pants Subway Ride in Chicago, the United States, on Jan. 7, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Ping)

The No Pants Subway Ride returned to Chicago on Sunday, with dozens of Chicagoans braving below freezing temperatures and chilling wind, and participating in this worldwide annual event.

Participants rode from the Loyola Station in the Edgewater neighborhood to the loop in the center of the city with sporting briefs, boxers and panties.

The yearly pantless tradition was staged by comedy collective Improv Everywhere in New York City and quickly spread all over the country.

No-pants riders are instructed to strip down to their undies before boarding a subway and act naturally among casual riders. However, some have other plans.

Angelo Canchola used the No Pants Subway Ride to promote his business and thought he shed pants for a good cause. "Whenever I can make a fool out of myself and bring awareness to our crooked property tax system, I love to do it," Canchola told Xinhua.

Parham, a college student from Iran, saw the event when he first moved to Chicago. "I knew about the event but didn't have the chance to participate in the past five years," said Parham, adding that this year is okay to do this.

First time no-pants rider Sam Betts moved to Chicago from Germany a year ago and participated in the ride with his friends. Betts joked that the No Pants Subway Ride gave him a good reason to take pants off in public.

Rider Lauren, who just moved to Chicago from Philadelphia four days ago, took the chance to do it again here with one experience in New York.

The pantless riders hope to bring more participants by spreading awareness about the event. Keith, another barelegged rider who wants more people to join in, said that it's the "best, dumbest thing" he has ever done, but knows fellow riders appreciate the comic relief. Like many others, he plans to return next year.