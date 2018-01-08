'Three Billboards' triumphs at Golden Globes

Winner of supporting actor in film honors Sam Rockwell backstage at the Golden Globes. (Photo/Agencies)

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" took home four awards at the 75th annual Golden Globes here on Sunday.

The dark comedy crime film won the Award for Best Film Drama, defeating the most nominated film "The Shape of Water," as well as the Best Actress in Drama, Best Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor.

The film, directed by Martin McDonagh and starring Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell, John Hawkes and Peter Dinklage, follows a mother who takes matters into her own hands after local police are unable to find a likely suspect in her daughter's murder. She purchases three highly-visible billboards to call public attention to the unsolved crime with unforeseen consequences.

In the other individual categories, Mexican film director Guillermo del Toro won Best Director for "The Shape of Water." Gary Oldman won Best Actor in Drama for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in British biographical war drama film "Darkest Hour," while Saoirse Ronan won Best Actress for her performance in "Lady Bird."

The 75th Golden Globe Awards, run by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, honored the best in film and American television of 2017.