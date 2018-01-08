LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Entertainment

'Lady Bird' wins Golden Globe for Best Comedy or Musical

1
2018-01-08 14:36Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
Saoirse Ronan has won the Golden Globe for best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy for her performance in Greta Gerwig’s acclaimed film. (Photo/Agencies)

Saoirse Ronan has won the Golden Globe for best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy for her performance in Greta Gerwig's acclaimed film. (Photo/Agencies)

"Lady Bird" won the Best Motion Picture in the comedy or musical category at this year's Golden Globes on Sunday, right after Saoirse Ronan won Best Actress for her performance in the film.

The film, written and directed by Greta Gerwig, is a coming-of-age story of a high-school senior and her turbulent relationship with her mother.

Ronan won Best Actress in a film comedy or musical award for "Lady Bird" earlier in the night.

"I just want to say how inspirational it's been to be in this room tonight," said Ronan in her acceptance speech.

Gary Oldman is the winner of the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a drama film for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in British biographical war drama film "Darkest Hour."

"Winston Churchill said, 'My taste is simple: I'm easily satisfied by the very best,' And I was surrounded by the very best," said Oldman in his acceptance speech.

Frances McDormand won Best Actress for dark comedy crime film "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

"Trust me, the women in this room here tonight are not here for the food. We are here for the work," she said in her acceptance speech.

The 75th Golden Globe Awards, run by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, honored the best in film and American television of 2017.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.