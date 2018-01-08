'Lady Bird' wins Golden Globe for Best Comedy or Musical

Saoirse Ronan has won the Golden Globe for best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy for her performance in Greta Gerwig's acclaimed film. (Photo/Agencies)

"Lady Bird" won the Best Motion Picture in the comedy or musical category at this year's Golden Globes on Sunday, right after Saoirse Ronan won Best Actress for her performance in the film.

The film, written and directed by Greta Gerwig, is a coming-of-age story of a high-school senior and her turbulent relationship with her mother.

"I just want to say how inspirational it's been to be in this room tonight," said Ronan in her acceptance speech.

Gary Oldman is the winner of the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a drama film for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in British biographical war drama film "Darkest Hour."

"Winston Churchill said, 'My taste is simple: I'm easily satisfied by the very best,' And I was surrounded by the very best," said Oldman in his acceptance speech.

Frances McDormand won Best Actress for dark comedy crime film "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

"Trust me, the women in this room here tonight are not here for the food. We are here for the work," she said in her acceptance speech.

The 75th Golden Globe Awards, run by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, honored the best in film and American television of 2017.