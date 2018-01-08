Online gaming ban at China uni triggers debate

A Northeast China university found itself in its students' cross hairs on social media Friday after it banned late-night online gaming on its campus network.

Among the posted screengrabs from frustrated students at Shenyang Aerospace University showing failed update messages and blank screens on gaming sites was the notice from school network administrators breaking the news, China Youth Daily reported.

The ban, which blocks ports between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Sunday to Thursday, aims to ensure students "get ample rest" and "put their energies into studying and living," the announcement read.

However, the policy did not score well with students or social media users.

News of the ban generated 475,000 comments on Sina Weibo Friday. "College life is incomplete without gaming," one netizen wrote.

"They're adults that should be responsible for themselves. College is not high school," posted another.

Some supported the school's move. "Personally, I hope my school bans it. One of my roommates not only plays games every day, but also yells at the screen all the time."

Policies that limit gaming on campus networks are common.

"Actually the bans don't work. There are always ways to get around them," wrote another Sina Weibo user.