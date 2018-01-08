Golden Globes kicks off Hollywood award season as stars all in black

Elisabeth Moss wins the award for best actress in a drama series for her role in "The Handmaid's Tale," at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., Jan. 7, 2018. (Photo/Agencies)

Hollywood's award season kicked off on Sunday at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards when Hollywood stars who walked the red carpet, dressed in black.

To protest sexual harassment in the entertainment industry and beyond, a majority of Hollywood stars wore black dresses to support the "Time's Up" movement.

"Time's Up" is an organization of U.S. women in the entertainment industry combating sexual harassment and inequality.

The initiative called on women who walked the red carpet at Sunday's Golden Globes Awards to speak out and wear black dresses, in order to raise awareness. The initiative was sparked by a wave of sexual harassment and misconduct accusations that have been made against many powerful figures in Hollywood.

American fantasy drama film "The Shape of Water" about a mute, female janitor who is drawn into an otherworldly love affair, tops all movies with seven nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Movie Actress, Best Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor and Actress, and Best Original Score.

The 75th Golden Globe Awards honored the best in film and American television of 2017. American talk-show host Seth Meyers hosted the ceremony for the first time.

The Golden Globes, run by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, are seen as pointers to the Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, which take place on March. 4.