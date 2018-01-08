LINE

World leaders visiting China's Terracotta Warriors over the past 15 years

2018-01-08

French President Emmanuel Macron is to visit Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province during his upcoming visit to China from January 8-10. This collection of photos shows the politicians from abroad who visited this world-famous UNESCO site over the past 15 years.

Indian PM Narendra Modi visits the Terracotta Army in Xi'an, Northwest China during his visit to China on May 14, 2015. The Terracotta Warriors Museum is located near the burial vault of the Qinshihuang, the legendary emperor who unified China around 200 BC. (Photo/Xinhua)
Former South Korean president Park Geun-Hye poses for a photo during a visit to the Terrocotta Warriors on June 30, 2013. (Photo/Xinhua)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel poses for a photo between two horse statues at the Terracotta Army site in Xi'an, China, in July 2010. Merkel, who celebrated her 56th birthday in Xi'an, was born in the Year of the Horse according to the Chinese zodiac. The German chancellor was on a five-day visit to Russia, China and Kazakhstan. (Photo/Xinhua)
UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon visits the Terracotta Army in Xi'an on July 25, 2009. (Photo/Xinhua)
Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy (right) visits the terracotta warriors on November 25, 2007. (File photo)
Russian President Vladimir Putin is given a guided tour during his visit to the famous Terracotta Army site in Xi'an, China on October 16, 2004. (File photo)

Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
