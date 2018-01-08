Former Lao president speaks highly of Laos-China ties

Chinese Ambassador to Laos Wang Wentian has visited Lao former President Khamtay Siphandone, during which the latter spoke highly of the Laos-China ties, according to the Chinese embassy in Laos on Sunday.

During the visit last Wednesday, Wang extended his New Year greetings to Khamtay, and introduced the achievements of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) as well as the visit to Laos by Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

They also reviewed the development of China-Laos relations and exchanged views on consolidating and developing China-Laos friendship and jointly building a community of shared future with strategic importance between China and Laos under the new situation.

The Lao former president spoke highly of Laos-China ties and expressed gratitude for China's support to Laos over the years. Laos will always work with China in the spirit of good neighbors, good friends, good comrades and good partners to jointly build an unbreakable community of shared destiny.