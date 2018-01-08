Trump says he is a 'very stable genius', what do you say?

U.S. President Donald Trump's recent tweets have once again thrown the businessman-turned-politician into spotlight, as his remark calling himself as a "very stable genius" has drawn backlash on social media.

Trump's tweets are in response to doubts over his mental health raised in an explosive new book called "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" by Michael Wolff. Trump called the author "a total loser who made up stories," describing the book as "fiction".

"Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart," Trump Tweeted, adding that he would qualify as a "very stable genius," as he made his way to president from a "VERY successful businessman" and a "top T.V. star".

Trump's self evaluation is, however, met with ridicules and sarcasm.

CatHaloMovies tweeted: "Amazing. Every word in that sentence is wrong. There is a yogurt at the back of my fridge that is smarter than you." Michael Meyerhofer commented: "Yes, because Einstein, Bill Gates and Steve Jobs always went around calling themselves geniuses and talking about their own stability. God help us."

Some even made fun of the president's grammar, like always. Kyle Rector tweeted:" '...and being, like really smart.' Seriously, there's some, like, really great English classes being taught in the D.C. area."

Some questioned Trump's capability as a leader. Tami commented on Twitter: "No control of your impulses + no humility = a temperament that would NEVER define a leader."

Others don't agree with the criticism, showing their firm support for the president.

Violet Lester tweeted: "Where are the Patriots that support our elected government... makes me so sad to see so many non supportive Americans. Praying for our leaders. God Bless America!" Janet A. Seltzer tweeted: "If you only knew how many of us love you, and pray for you and your family!"

In his tweets, Trump also lambasted former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon over book quotes, calling him "Sloppy Steve." Bannon had accused the president's eldest son Donald Jr. of "treasonous" behavior in meeting with Russians.