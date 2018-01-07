Garbage sorting linked to credit record in Zhejiang

East China's Zhejiang Province has approved a regulation to tie credit information to garbage sorting.

The regulation on the management of household garbage in cities and towns stipulates that organizations, enterprises and individuals all have a responsibility and obligation to sort household garbage. Violators will not only be punished, but also have the infraction recorded in their credit histories.

Zhejiang is one of the most densely urbanized regions along China's east coast. As cities expand and the population increases, Zhejiang faces severe problems in dealing with household garbage.

The regulation brings the management of household garbage in cities and towns into line with the provincial economic and social development plan.

The performance of governments at different levels will be assessed based on garbage sorting.

It said that organizations, enterprises and individuals that throw away litter in accordance with the regulation will be rewarded, while those who violate the regulation will be ordered to correct and face penalties. Penalties on one's credit file could affect the ability to secure bank loans.