3 killed, 36 injured after bus overturns in central China

1
2018-01-07

A bus overturned on a highway in central China's Hubei Province Saturday evening, leaving three dead and another 36 injured, local authorities said Sunday.

The accident occurred at around 6:50 p.m. Saturday in Suizhou City of Hubei, the city government said.

The bus was traveling from Shanghai to Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. Its driver, surnamed Yang, works for a Shanghai transport company. The bus was carrying 46 people.

Four people were seriously injured, according to the government.

The local public security bureau, safety supervision department and transport department participated in the rescue and handled the aftermath of the accident.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is under way.

　　

