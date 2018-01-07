160 kg drugs seized in China-Myanmar joint operation

Police from China and Myanmar have jointly smashed several drug cases, seizing three suspects and 160 kilograms of drugs, drug control sources said.

The three suspects included two from China and one from Myanmar, according to the drug control bureau, the public security department of Yunnan province on Friday.

On Dec 19, Yunnan police received tip-offs that a batch of drugs would be transfered from Kokang in Myanmar into China. Local police contacted Myanmar police immediately.

On 5 pm the same day, Kokang police found six bags of methamphetamine with a total weight of 160 kilograms, in a sugarcane field. One Myanmar suspect was caught. The drugs have been handed over to Chinese police.

Myanmar police also helped police in China's Chongqing municipality and Jiling province seize two drug dealers who fled to Myanmar at the end of last year.

All cases are still under investigation.