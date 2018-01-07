HK Police Force organize Police Recruitment Day

The Hong Kong Police Force Saturday organized the Police Recruitment Day (Winter) at Police Headquarters, recruiting Probationary Inspectors, Recruit Police Constables and Police Constables (Auxiliary).

A total of 2,304 applications were received in this recruitment exercise, which was the second record high in the past Recruitment Days (Winter). Applicants included graduates of local and overseas tertiary institutions, working people and non-ethnic Chinese persons.

According to the application numbers and recruitment targets in the past three financial years, an average of 40 applicants competed for a Probationary Inspector vacancy, about 10 applicants competed for a Recruit Police Constable vacancy.

The Police Recruitment Day provides one-stop service to applicants, shortening the time required for recruitment process. Successful applicants will undergo training at the Hong Kong Police College in March the soonest.

To let applicants learn more about the Force's professional training, officers of the Hong Kong Police College set up display panels on site to introduce the foundation training provided to Probationary Inspectors and Recruit Police Constables as well as the corresponding accreditation standards under the Qualifications Framework. They also answered applicants' questions on the spot.

The vision of Hong Kong Police Force is to maintain Hong Kong as one of the safest and most stable societies in the world. The Hong Kong Police Force has an establishment of 29,880 disciplined officers supported by 4,556 civilian officers.