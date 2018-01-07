LINE

China issues alert for heavy rain

China's meteorological authority on Saturday issued a blue alert, the lowest level in a four-tier warning system, for heavy rain in some southern regions.

From Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday, heavy rain is expected in southern China, including parts of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and provinces of Jiangxi, Hunan, Fujian and Guangdong, the National Meteorological Center said.

Some areas will see torrential rain of up to 120 millimeters within 24 hours.

NMC cautioned that local governments should take measures against storms, cut off outdoor power supplies in dangerous regions and prevent potential disasters, including mountain floods and landslides.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system for storms, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

　　

