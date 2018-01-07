China's Shenzhen art troupe captivates Chilean audience

China's Shenzhen Arts Company debuted near Chile's capital Santiago Friday night, captivating the audience with dance, music and acrobatics.

The show, titled "South of South," was presented in Pudahuel, a smaller town within Santiago's greater metropolitan area, and showcased the rich cultural heritage of Shenzhen, a city in China's southern Guangdong Province.

"It was really good, really fun, and a great way to spend some time with the family," a young audience member told the daily BioBio Chile, which interviewed a few people as they left the show.

"I really liked their costumes and their performances," another viewer said.

Feats of acrobatics and contortion, some set to Latin American music, were among the highlights of the program, along with moments when the troupe invited children and youth in the audience to join them on stage.

Pudahuel's mayor, Johnny Igradil Carrasco, told Xinhua "our town isn't used to seeing first-class shows like the one the Chinese artists have put on for us."

Igradil also commended the performers for their stamina, saying that despite the fact "the Chinese artists traveled for two days ... they have great energy, they have put on a high-quality show and demonstrated they are true artists, and that's to be applauded."

The Shenzhen show was part of the 25th edition of Santiago a Mil, a festival of the performing arts, including theater and concerts, that kicked off on Wednesday and runs through Jan. 21.

Andres Garcia, a spokesman for the Teatro a Mil Foundation, said "it has been a wonderful evening and we have marveled like children at seeing each of the excellent artists who have delighted us with the debut of their tour through Chile."

The troupe will be taking its show on the road to five other towns in the Santiago Metropolitan Region.

"We want to thank China's government and... Shenzhen for sending this cultural ambassador to our country," Garcia said, referring to the troupe.

"We also want to say... that we are united by the Pacific Ocean. Culture unites and transforms people, and today we had a full theater that gave the Chinese artists a standing ovation," added Garcia.