Chinese delegation introduces 19th CPC party congress in India

A Chinese delegation has introduced the achievements of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) to political communities in India.

During the four-day visit that ended on Saturday, the delegation, headed by Meng Xiangfeng, deputy director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, met with leaders of the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), the opposition Congress party and other left-wing parties.

The delegation briefed the Indian politicians and people from various communities in Delhi and Mumbai on the spirit of the 19th CPC party congress.

The India side spoke highly of the achievements and significance of the CPC congress, saying they were ready to join hands with China to further cooperation of mutual benefit, and promote healthy and steady development of bilateral ties, so as to contribute to peace, stability, development and prosperity in the region and the whole world.