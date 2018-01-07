LINE

China donates prefabricated houses for displaced people in Myanmar's Rakhine state

2018-01-07
Containers carrying prefabricated houses are seen at the Myanmar Industrial Port in Yangon, on Jan. 6, 2018. China on Saturday handed over to Myanmar authorities about 100 prefabricated houses for displaced persons in Myanmar's western Rakhine state at the Myanmar Industrial Port. (Xinhua/U Aung)

Containers carrying prefabricated houses are seen at the Myanmar Industrial Port in Yangon, on Jan. 6, 2018. China on Saturday handed over to Myanmar authorities about 100 prefabricated houses for displaced persons in Myanmar's western Rakhine state at the Myanmar Industrial Port. (Xinhua/U Aung)

China on Saturday handed over to Myanmar authorities about 100 prefabricated houses for displaced persons in Myanmar's western Rakhine state at the Myanmar Industrial Port.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Chinese Ambassador Hong Liang pledged to continue China's assistance to the conflict-displaced people in the region.

China is also willing to help develop the Kyaukphyu Special Economic Zone to boost the region's economy, he added.

The Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) extremist terrorists launched coordinated attacks on police outposts in Rakhine on Aug. 25, displacing residents in Maungtaw area.

Union Minister for Construction U Win Khaing expressed his thanks to China for providing aid to Myanmar people.

Each assembled-board house can accommodate 8 people and can be used for at least 20 years.

The houses can endure a 8.0-magnitude earthquake.

China also donated about 132 prefabricated houses for flood victims in the country in February 2016.

　　

