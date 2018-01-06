Females more willing to pay for eBooks: iReader report

The annual report from iReader, China's leading mobile reading app, suggests female readers are more willing to pay for digital books in its app, reports Chinanews.com.

iReader's report on its users' reading habits in 2017, released on January 5, 2018, shows females account for 49 percent of the company's user base. It suggests they tend to be more willing to pay for digital books in its app.

The report also shows that iReader users spent more time reading in 2017: users spent an average of thirty-eight minutes per day reading, an increase of three minutes over the 2016 average.

"The growth in reading time is owing to several factors, including our faster launching of new books and people's increased interest in digital reading," said Xie Sipeng, iReader's chief culture editor.

According to iReader's reading lists, readers are showing interest in original literary works across a diverse range of genres, such as history, fantasy, city life, romance, and mystery.

The figures also show iReader has a young audience, with nearly 70 percent of readers below 25 years of age.

iReader maintains the top spot among China's reading apps with over 100 million monthly active users and 600 million registered users, according to a 2017 market survey.