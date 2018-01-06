Chinese premier's visit to Cambodia enhances bilateral ties, Lancang-Mekong cooperation: ambassador

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang's upcoming official visit to Cambodia will be of great significance to Lancang-Mekong cooperation and China-Cambodia ties, Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Xiong Bo said in a recent signed article.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Cambodia. Li's visit to Cambodia is significant in consolidating the two countries' traditional friendship, expanding pragmatic cooperation, comprehensively promoting the development of the Lancang-Mekong River Cooperation (LMC) mechanism and jointly building a community of shared future by China and its neighbors, the ambassador said.

The friendship that was forged and cultivated by Chinese and Cambodian leaders of previous generations has grown stronger, Xiong said, adding that the historical visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Cambodia in October 2016 opened a new era for the two countries to develop their comprehensive strategic partnership.

Li will attend the second LMC leaders' meeting in Phnom Penh and pay an official visit to Cambodia from Jan. 10 to 11. The LMC comprises six countries -- Cambodia, China, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.

Li's upcoming visit will inject impetus into the development of China-Cambodia ties in the new era, Xiong said.

China and Cambodia are highly complementary in their economies and share closely aligned development strategies, with great cooperation potential in the fields of global production capacity, trade and investment, infrastructure interconnectivity and energy resources, he said.

According to statistics, as of October 2017, China has been the biggest source of foreign investment for Cambodia, with the agreed investment amount to Cambodia standing at 12.57 billion U.S. dollars which accounts for 36.4 percent of the country's total foreign investment, Xiong said, while stressing China's contribution to the social and economic development of Cambodia.

China and Cambodia have maintained close cooperation on global and regional issues, understood and supported each other on issues concerning their core interests and major concerns, and jointly preserved regional peace, stability and development, he added.

The LMC mechanism has grown rapidly in less than two years and demonstrated strong vitality and robust development momentum under the political guidance of the leaders of the six countries, Xiong said.

China highly values Cambodia's contribution to the development of the LMC mechanism and is willing to build an economic development zone in the Lancang-Mekong region and promote the establishment of a community of shared future with related countries, the ambassador said.

Xiong said he expects that the upcoming LMC leaders' meeting will achieve fruitful results, chart the course for the future development of the mechanism and inject impetus, so as to benefit the people in the region.

The Communist Party of China successfully held its 19th National Congress in October 2017, identifying the direction and goal of China's foreign policy in the new era which is holding high the banner of peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefit, promoting the establishment of a new type of international relations and a community of shared future for mankind, he said.

"We believe that, under the guidance of the leadership of China and Cambodia, as well as joint efforts of regional countries, the Chinese premier's visit will make new contributions to the further development of the China-Cambodia comprehensive strategic partnership, and regional peace, stability and prosperity," Xiong said.