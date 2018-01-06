LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Eight arrested over solid waste smuggling in Hebei

1
2018-01-06 13:59Xinhua Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

Eight suspects have been arrested for smuggling about 20,000 tonnes of solid waste, said Shijiazhuang customs of north China's Hebei Province.

The customs said the suspects purchased waste plastics and scrap metal in the United States and Canada, and imported them using invalid permits via ports in Tianjin and Guangzhou before reselling to domestic buyers for profit starting in May 2016.

In December, Shijiazhuang customs sent 48 anti-smuggling police officials to several Chinese cities and arrested eight suspects, detaining about 20,000 tonnes of solid waste so far.

The customs seized a total of 2,362 tonnes of imported waste plastics and 2,225 tonnes of scrap metal in nine separate cases from January to November 2017.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.