Tillerson elaborates U.S. foreign policy, says will keep job for whole 2018

2018-01-06

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson talked about the U.S. foreign policy when receiving a media interview on Friday, saying he will stay in his post for the whole year of 2018.

ON DPRK, Iran

In his interview with CNN, Tillerson said it was "too early to tell" the expected outcome of the talks between Pyongyang and Seoul next week.

"We had channels open to North Korea (the Democratic People's Republic of Korea) for some time," he said, noting the U.S. pursuit of "the complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula" remains unchanged.

Speaking of the recent protests in Iran, Tillerson threatened that non-nuclear sanctions will be coming "in all likelihood, unless Iran alters its behavior."

ON RUSSIA

In Tillerson's eyes, the first year of the Trump administration's engagement with Russia was "difficult," "tough" and "strained" though Washington has maintained a constantly "active" engagement with Moscow.

"We have to be very open and candid and frank with one another," he said, noting the United States has "made it clear that the keystone is really Ukraine."

"We have to make progress in Ukraine," he said, adding the whole Russia investigation against the Trump administration "has had no impact" on the U.S. foreign policy, since "the rest of the world recognizes it is a domestic issue."

ON TRUMP

Speaking of his high-profile relations with Trump, Tillerson said it is a "developing one," announcing that he would stay in his job for the whole year and be looking forward to a very successful 2018.

"We have different management styles," he said, adding: "My role as Secretary of State is to provide him that full 360 visibility of what these decisions mean for our foreign affairs with allies, with partners, and with adversaries."

"I'm going to build on my ability to communicate with the president better, my ability to communicate with others better. As I've said, the thing I've had to learn is what is effective with this president. He is not typical of presidents of the past," he noted.

　　

