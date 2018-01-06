2 planes collide at Canada airport, no injuries

Two planes collided at Toronto Pearson airport Friday night without causing any injuries, a local TV channel reported.

A plane belonging to Canada's Sunwing Airlines crashed into a Boeing 737-800 aircraft of Canada's WestJet Airline when the former was backing out from a gate at the Terminal 3 of the airport, the CTV said.

The WestJet plane crew took emergency measures to evacuate all 168passengers via an emergency slide on a freezing night with the temperature as low as minus 21 degrees Celsius.

The Sunwing plane, with no passengers and crew on board, caught fire after the incident, but the flames were soon extinguished.

A probe is underway to find out the cause of the accident.