Armed drug gang busted in N China

Police in Xingtai City in north China's Hebei Province have arrested 11 drug suspects.

About 2.4 kilograms of methamphetamine and more than 2,000 tablets of magu, a stimulant composed of methamphetamine and caffeine, 500 grams of ketamine, and 40 grams of heroin were seized, together with 8 pistols and more than 400 bullets, local police said on Friday.

In October, Xingtai police caught two drug users who led them to a drug dealer surnamed Liu in Chongqing and another one surnamed Song in Hubei Province.

The police then went to Chongqing and arrested Liu. Song was caught later in Qianjiang, Hubei Province. The rest of the gang were captured by the end of 2017.