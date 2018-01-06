Most Taiwan employees face child rearing pressure: survey

A new survey shows that over 50 percent of employees in Taiwan have been forced to change careers because of financial burdens from marriage and child bearing.

According to the survey conducted by the local human resources platform 1111 Job Bank, 85 percent of working parents in Taiwan believe they can only afford to raise one child when their household income reaches nearly 80,000 new Taiwan dollars (about 2,663 U.S. dollars) a month.

About 32 percent believe they need at least 100,000 new Taiwan dollars to have a good quality of life.

Financial burden is the main reason why working couples choose not to have a child.

The survey also found that 23 percent have experienced discrimination in the workplace due to getting married or pregnant, having to give up their career, shift or move to other posts.

The fertility rate in Taiwan has stood at 1.17 in recent years, but authorities plan to offer more incentives to boost the birth rate.