China never allows Chinese citizens, companies to violate UN resolutions

China has said that it never allows its citizens and companies to engage in activities that violate UN Security Council resolutions.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang made the remarks at a press briefing Friday in response to media reports claiming that a few Chinese ships had changed their flag country and registration place, to conduct activities that ran counter to Security Council resolutions.

"We have noticed the relevant reports," Geng told a routine press briefing. "China has always comprehensively and strictly implemented the UN Security Council resolutions and carried out its due international obligations."

"The international shipping industry is open, and it is common for ships to change flag country, registration place or charter to other parties," Geng said.

He said China had no further information regarding the operation of ships registered in a third country.

Geng said China would impose serious penalties on anyone that had been confirmed as violating Security Council resolutions.