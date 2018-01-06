Senior officials' role 'crucial', Xi says

President Xi Jinping speaks at the opening of a workshop for newly elected members and alternate members of the CPC Central Committee, as well as provincial- and ministerial-level officials. He urged them to raise their political awareness and adopt a historical perspective. (Photo/Xinhua)

They must strive for goals set at 19th National Congress, he tells workshop

President Xi Jinping said on Friday that members of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and provincial- and ministerial-level officials are "crucial" to the sound governance of the Party and the country.

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at the opening of a workshop attended by newly elected members and alternate members of the CPC Central Committee, as well as provincial- and ministerial-level officials.

Xi called on such officials to raise their political awareness, adopt a historical perspective, reinforce theoretical thinking, think in big-picture terms and improve their knowledge and intellectual attainments to think about and understand major theoretical and practical issues with a broader perspective.

The workshop focused on the study and implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the spirit of the CPC's 19th National Congress.

The senior officials should take an active role in striving for the goals set by the Party's 19th National Congress and in making new progress in building socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era, Xi said.

Socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era is a great outcome achieved in the process of the Chinese people's great socialist revolution under the leadership of the CPC, which must be adhered to without any change, Xi said.

He added that socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era is derived from the great practice of China's reform and opening-up in past decades, the continuing exploration since the founding of the People's Republic of China nearly 70 years ago, and the great revolutionary practice since the founding of the CPC 97 years ago.

The CPC and Chinese people have experienced numerous difficulties and paid various prices to achieve the outcome of socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era, which has great significance for scientific socialism and global socialism, Xi said.

He told the senior officials that they should not forget their identities of being a Communist and revolutionist, and they should never forget revolutionary spirit, no matter how great the achievements that the Party has already made.

Governing the Party with strict discipline is an outstanding characteristic of the CPC, Xi said, adding that the Party will spare no efforts to fight corruption and practice self-buildup.

The president warned that the Party is facing an unprecedentedly grave challenge in the process of leading the national rejuvenation, given that elements still exist that could erode the Party's purity.

Xi urged the senior officials to take a lesson from history, remain diligent and practice frugality to prevent corruption.

Senior officials are crucial to building the Party, and they must have firm political belief, maintain the authority of the CPC Central Committee and put the people in their heart, he said.

Xi said senior officials must listen to the voices of the people, accept the people's supervision, reflect on their behavior, serve the people and say no to undesirable work styles, including extravagance and hedonism.

All the leaders must restrict themselves from trivial issues, boost clean governance and oppose privilege, he said, adding that the officials must get used to working under supervision and restriction.