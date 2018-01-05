LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Culture

Cuisine best represents Chinese culture among foreigners: survey

1
2018-01-05 22:50Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download

Foreigners believe Chinese cuisine is the factor that best represents Chinese culture, according to the 2016-2017 China National Image Global Survey released Friday.

Jointly conducted by the Center for International Communication Studies under the China Foreign Languages Publishing Administration, and Kantar Millward Brown and Lightspeed, the survey interviewed citizens in 22 countries, with 500 respondents from each country.

Among the 11,000 surveyed, 52 percent picked Chinese cuisine as a representative of Chinese culture, with almost 80 percent saying they had tried it, 72 percent of whom spoke highly of it.

Chinese medicine and martial arts also stood out as significant representatives of Chinese culture, picked by 47 and 44 percent, respectively.

About 64 percent of the respondents who said they had tried Chinese medicine gave it the thumbs up.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.