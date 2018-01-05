Macron's upcoming China visit 'of great significance'

French President Emmanuel Macron's upcoming visit to China, from January 8 to 10, is of great significance to bilateral ties, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a daily press briefing.

"This is his first state visit to China," Geng said here Friday, noting it has great significance for China-France ties.

During the visit, Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a series of events for Macron's state visit. The two heads of state will review the past achievement of bilateral ties, outline the direction for future cooperation in political, economic, and cultural fields, so as to further strengthen bilateral ties, according to Geng.

Xi and Macron will also exchange opinions on major international and regional issues, and discuss strengthening cooperation to safeguard multilateralism, build an open world economy, improve global governance, and work jointly to tackle global challenges, said Geng.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and top legislator Zhang Dejiang will also meet with Macron, Geng said.

Macron will visit the Forbidden City in Beijing. He will also visit Xi'an, capital city of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, which is home to the famous Terracotta Warriors.