LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Macron's upcoming China visit 'of great significance'

1
2018-01-05 22:24Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download

French President Emmanuel Macron's upcoming visit to China, from January 8 to 10, is of great significance to bilateral ties, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a daily press briefing.

"This is his first state visit to China," Geng said here Friday, noting it has great significance for China-France ties.

During the visit, Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a series of events for Macron's state visit. The two heads of state will review the past achievement of bilateral ties, outline the direction for future cooperation in political, economic, and cultural fields, so as to further strengthen bilateral ties, according to Geng.

Xi and Macron will also exchange opinions on major international and regional issues, and discuss strengthening cooperation to safeguard multilateralism, build an open world economy, improve global governance, and work jointly to tackle global challenges, said Geng.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and top legislator Zhang Dejiang will also meet with Macron, Geng said.

Macron will visit the Forbidden City in Beijing. He will also visit Xi'an, capital city of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, which is home to the famous Terracotta Warriors.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.