Policeman braves storm to hold up road-blocking cables

A traffic police officer in Hefei, Anhui Province became the talk of the Internet after photos of him holding dropped cables on top of a bus to allow traffic to pass went viral on social media.

The communication cables above the Mengcheng Road Bridge were weighed down by heavy snow during the morning rush on Thursday and dropped on a passing bus, causing a traffic jam.

Xiong Chen, a traffic police officer, climbed onto the bus and held the dropped cables amidst stormy weather for more than ten minutes, allowing traffic to pass underneath.

Chinese netizens were greatly touched and applauded the policeman for his work, with someone commenting, "I give a big 'like' to this policeman — his act warmed the whole city on such a cold day."

After Xiong unexpectedly became an Internet sensation, the humble man said he didn't think too much at that time. "I just wanted to allow the residents to go to work before all else," he added.