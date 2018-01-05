82-year-old 'Basketball Granny' becomes Internet sensation

A 82-year-old woman in Hefei, Anhui Province has astonished Chinese netizens with her skill on the basketball court.

Photos of her playing the physically demanding game went viral on social media recently, helping her earn the nickname of "Basketball Granny."

Yue Jingxia, who was born in Liaoning Province in 1936, has lived in Anhui for nearly 60 years. She fell in love with basketball when she was in just grade four in primary school.

Apart from basketball, she's also good at yoga, which she started to learn around the year 2000.

To maintain her physical agility, she now does yoga every morning and then plays basketball for 20-30 minutes. Even on rainy days she keeps up her exercise routine.

Sports has been her key to remaining healthy and happy, she said, which she hopes inspires young people to do more exercise and live a positive lifestyle.