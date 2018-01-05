Snow kills 10 in China

Snow has killed 10 people in five provinces of central and eastern China since Jan. 2, according to the China National Commission for Disaster Reduction.

Heavy snowfall and snow storms have damaged houses, agriculture and power facilities in Shaanxi, Henan, Hubei, Anhui and Jiangsu provinces, it said.

More than 200 people have been relocated and more than 100 are in need of emergency life assistance, said the commission, noting nearly 200 houses collapsed and another 400 were damaged to varying degrees.

The weather has also affected about 13,100 hectares of farmland, with more than 900 hectares destroyed, causing direct economic losses of 510 million yuan (78.6 million U.S. dollars).