LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

16 caught smuggling luxury cars to China

1
2018-01-05 16:10Xinhua Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

Customs staff and police officers in north China's Hebei Province have caught 16 suspects smuggling hundreds of luxury cars to China, local authorities said Friday.

The suspects confessed to illegally transporting more than 320 limousines, such as Rolls-Royces, Bentleys and Ferraris, worth around 331 million yuan (51 million U.S. dollars), according to Shijiazhuang City customs.

Police received a report a man surnamed Wu was suspected of smuggling limousines at the end of 2016, and last April more than 80 police and customs officers launched a joint operation, catching 16 smugglers.

The investigation is ongoing.

Last year, Chinese customs launched the "Sword Guarding the Country's Gate 2017" campaign, to take tough measures against smuggling. The Shijiazhuang customs handled around 400 smuggling cases in the campaign.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.