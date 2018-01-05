Chongqing sets up special funds to protect old trees

Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality has established special funds to protect old trees.

Tang Jun, deputy director of the municipal forestry department, said an investigation of ancient and precious trees was carried out in Chongqing last year, with more than 20,000 trees registered.

From this year, the forestry department will invest 3 million yuan (463,000 U.S. dollars) for three years consecutively to strengthen protection of old and precious trees in Chongqing.

To raise people's awareness of protecting old trees, local greening committee has conducted the "adoption" of old trees. A total of 323 old trees, aging from 100 years to 800 years, can be "adopted" by people, enterprises and organizations.

It is the first time that Chongqing made such kind of policy and set up special funds for old trees.

Adoption fees for each old tree, ranging from 500 to 1,500 yuan per year, are for forest rangers to manage and protect the trees.

Adopters can have their names printed on a plate and hung on the trees, and are granted a tree adoption certificate.