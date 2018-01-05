LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Google faces new discrimination charges

1
2018-01-05 15:28Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Google is facing allegations that it underpays female employees of the company's childcare center.

Heidi Lamar, Google's former employee, alleged in a complaint that female teachers were paid lower salaries than men with fewer qualifications doing the same job at the tech giant.

Lamar's allegation is part of a revised gender-pay lawsuit filed on Wednesday. The earlier version of this complaint, filed by three other women who also used to work for Google, had been rejected by a judge for being "overly broad."

The three former employees were engineer, sales and at management post before leaving the tech company.

Lamar, who had a master degree in teaching and five years experience in similar job before joining Google, said her starting salary was 18.51 U.S. dollars per hour, while at the same time, her male colleague was offered 21 dollars per hour.

That means his salary was 13 percent higher than hers even though, she alleged, he had only three years' experience and no master's degree in teaching.

"The biggest difference was that he's a man," she said. "My first reaction was to immediately feel angry and insulted."

Lamar said her case was not alone in Google's childcare center. She said she knew of only one woman hired during her time at Google who started at a higher rate than her, and she had over 10 years of experience.

Google spokeswoman Gina Scigliano said the company disagrees with the "central allegations of this amended lawsuit."

"Job levels and promotions are determined through rigorous hiring and promotion committees, and must pass multiple levels of review, including checks to make sure there is no bias in these decisions," Scigliano said in a statement.

The initial version of this lawsuit sought class action status for all women who worked at Google in California for the past four years, and was rejected for being overly broad.

The amended version proposes a narrower class of plaintiffs that includes engineering, research, management, sales and teaching staff.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.