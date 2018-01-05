Red Cross Society of China offers aid to Nepal for warehouse building

The Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) and Nepal Red Cross Society (NRCS) have signed an agreement to construct a warehouse in Bhaktapur District of Central Nepal, officials said on Friday.

Wang Haijing, vice president of the Red Cross Society of China, and Dev Ratna Dhakhwa, secretary general of the NRCS signed the document on Thursday.

According to the agreement, the RCSC will extend financial aid to build the well-equipped warehouse.

The secretary general of the NRCS told the media that they realized the need to build a new warehouse during the devastating earthquake in 2015.

"We realized that the existing capacity of the NRCS warehouse was not enough to cope with huge disasters when the devastating earthquake shattered Nepal in 2015. Since then, we wanted to build a new warehouse thanks to the Chinese Red Cross for extending the financial support," Dhakhwa said.

The RCSC delegation is on a three-day visit to Nepal.