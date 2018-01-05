LINE

Chinese version of Macron's book to be published during China visit

2018-01-05 13:26Xinhua

The Chinese version of French President Emmanuel Macron's book "Revolution" will be published during his China visit next week, according to the publishers.

The Chinese version of the book will be jointly published by Sichuan People's Publishing House and the Hachette-Phoenix Culture Development (Beijing) Co. Ltd..

The book, first published in France in November 2016, was a bestseller, with 200,000 copies sold in six months, and the book's copyright has since been sold to more than 20 countries.

The Chinese publishers said that the Chinese version will published to coincide with French President Emmanuel Macron's first China visit, scheduled for January 8 to 10.

In addition to the 16-chapter memoir, the Chinese version will also include the Chinese translation of Macron's presidential inauguration speech last May, said the publishers.

Macron wrote in the book that "Chinese leaders have never forgotten the fact that France was the first major Western power to establish full diplomatic ties with China."

　　

