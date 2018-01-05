Authorities investigate roof collapse at bus stop; one passenger killed

Roofs over ten bus stop platforms in Hefei, Anhui Province in east China collapsed on Thursday due to heavy snow, leaving one woman dead and 20 others injured, reported Hefei-based ahwang.cn.

The victim surnamed Wang had already lost consciousness when taken in the ambulance, said Wang's husband, who rushed to the spot after being informed by a passer-by.

All of the roofs that collapsed were located on Wangjianglu Road and were built only one year ago. The tragedy aroused residents' anger on the poor quality of public facilities.

An official in charge of key projects at the Hefei municipal government said the government inspected the construction of the platforms and approved their operation.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the collapses. The results will be published as soon as possible, said Ning Bo, vice mayor of Hefei city.

The collapsed roofs are now under repair by the contractor who built them in the first place.