China's State Council, the country's cabinet, on Friday appointed Teresa Cheng Yeuk-wah as Secretary for Justice of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

Nominated by the HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, she replaced Rimsky Yuen Kwok-keung, who has been on the position since June 2012.

The appointment will take effect on Jan. 6.